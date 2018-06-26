Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Co-accused Get N10m Bail Each

Justice Binta Murtala Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to Bright Chimezie and three other defendants, who were standing trial alongside Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

All the accused persons are standing trial before the court over ‎alleged conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, improper importation of goods and illegal possession of firearms.

The defendants, Bright Chimezie, IPOB’s national coordinator, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, were initially arraigned with Kanu over allegations, bordering on terrorism before their charges were severed on February 20, 2018.

In her ruling on the bail applications of the defendants, the trial Judge admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in likes sum.

According to the Judge, each of the sureties, who must deposit the bail sum with the registrar of the court, must also swear to an affidavit of means.

She said the defendants should deposit their international passport with the court and must not travel outside the country without the permission of the court.

The court also ordered the defendants to report to their various state commissioners of police twice in a month and that they should not hold rallies, or press conference.

While she ordered Chimezie to report to the commissioner of Police in Rivers State; Onwudiwe and Nwasuisi are to report to the commissioner of Police in Enugu State. The Judge ordered Madubugwu to report to the commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

The matter has been further adjourned to November 14, 2018.



