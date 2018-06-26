 Biem Promises To Reverse Benue Underdevelopment

A retired Permanent Secretary Bureau of Internal Affairs and Special Services, Benue State, Mr. Hingah Biem, has on tuesday,formally declared to contest the 2019 Benue state governorship under the platform of the Social Democratic Party(SDP), saying he will reverse the underdevelopment of the state if elected.

Biem, who said it was time to make a shift from the ugly trend in the state, expressed concern that states with smaller monthly allocation and Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) in comparison with Benue were running fast on the lane of development while Benue that was created over thirty years ago has continued to battle with basic issues such as quality education, road infrastructure among others.

Biem,who played a key role in the aborted third Republic during the administration of late Rev. Father Moses Adasu, the second civilian governor of Benue state betwen 1992 to 1993 on the plartfom of SDP,maintained that he was in the guber race to lay a solid foundation upon which successive administrations can build upon.

The governorship aspirant while addressing SDP state executives at the party state secretariat in Makurdi, regretted that legacies by the founding fathers especially in the area of industralization have not been taken care of, promissing that if given the oportunity, he was going to return the state to the people by running an all embracing government.

He said finding himself once again in the SDP was home coming as according to him, legacies of the shortlived administration of Rev.Father Adasu were still been felt, some of which he listed to include, the Benue State University, Collages of Educations in Oju and Katsina-Ala all of whom he noted were producing manpower for the state and even beyond.

Biem, added that if he elected, his administration was going to give priority attention to the revamping of the state’s economy through the resucitation of moribound industries saying he will also ensure that standerds of learning in public institutions were also enhanced.

Other areas of priority he informed will be the opening up of rural communities through the construction of rural roads with the aim to boosting the rural economy while farmers he said will also be encouraged through the provission of farm implements and improved methods of agricultural practices.

His words:” Benue state gets between three point eight to four point six billions every month and this is far more than what Gombe, Bauchi and some other states in the north collect, even Enugu state here. As we speak all these states are very fast in respect to development and one begins too wonder why we are still underdeveloped. I think the problem has been the lack of capacity on the part of the leadership which explains why we need to move in a different direction this time around”

While urging the leadership of the SDP to avail all aspirants on its ticket a level playing ground as enshrined in its manifestos, Biem,also a former council chairman of Ohimini local government area thanked them for holding the party together in the face of daunting challenges, expressing optimism that the party was going to achieve a great feat in the 2019 general elections.

On his part, a chieftain of the Party, Citizen Richard Asema, charged the part to hand over the ticket to Mr. Biem whom he described as the only aspirant with the clout to dislodge the other political parties in the state.

Earlier, while welcoming the aspirant, Benue state Chairman of the party, Engr. John Enemeri, descibed Biem as a true democrat who has exibited a high sense of humility stressing that the party was glad to have him join its fold.