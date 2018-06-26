Clearing Agents Ground Business Activities At Lagos Airport

Activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos was yesterday afternoon grounded following the introduction of a new policy by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lagos Airport Command.

The new policy as introduced by the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC) stipulates that all consignments irrespective of the weight must be on Form M. unfortunately, the new policy did not go down well with the clearing agents because, before now, “Form M” is for only huge consignments exclusively.

The clearing agents also accused the command of tripling charges imposed on them for clearance of consignments at the airport.

The clearing agents in their hundreds protested in the open the directive from Mrs. Jayne Shoboiki, the Customs Area Comptroller (CAC), MMA Command that all consignments must as from July 13, 2018 be on Form M. The agents insisted that the policy was anti-progress, stressing that some of the consignments could not come with Form M as they were not major goods.

Mr. Chris Nwabuzor, a member of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) at the Lagos Airport, in an interview with our correspondent said that most of the policies introduced by the CAC could not work at the airport as some of their consignments could not fall into the category directed by the command. Immediately the protest began, Customs at the command locked the long room while the leaderships of the clearing agents ordered their members to vacate the premises.

As a result of this, clearing agents at the Lagos Airport have commenced an indefinite strike to register their grievances, vowing that they would not resume for work until their grievances were addressed by the command.

Nwabuzor said: “Since this new CAC came onboard, it has been from one crisis to the other. Initially, she claimed that customs introduced new system, which would enhance clearance of cargo at the airport, but with several challenges. In fact, most of the consignments we were supposed to clear entered demurrage in the process.

“Today again, the command sent out a circular that as from July 13, 2018, which is two weeks from now, all consignments, must be on Form M, which is not possible. Form M are for huge consignments, but some of our consignments do not fall into that category. For instance, if you want to clear a one kilogramme goods now, it must be on Form M.

In his response, Mr. Haruna Ephraim, the command PRO, confirmed the circular, but said it was not for immediate implementation.

Ephraim, however, said that the command had new machines, which was installed recently, saying that the system recognises only those information.

He added: “We have not given any deadline, we just issued them a circular yesterday,informing them that from July 13, they should make sure all their consignments coming into the country are on Form M.