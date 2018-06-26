Edo Dep Speaker In Trouble For Leaking Official Secrets To Opposition

The Edo State House of Assembly yesterday moved to hammer the deputy speaker, Hon Victor Edoror over allegation of leaking top official secrets to the opposition party and the public.

Besides, it was also gathered yesterday that the investigation may not be unconnected with secrecy which shrouded the renovation contract of the assembly, development which pitched the speaker against his deputy.

At yesterday plenary Adjoto constituted a five man adhoc committee to investigate allegations of breach of legislative powers against the deputy speaker, Victor Edoror, said the deputy speaker was being accused of divulging official secret to the public.

Mr Adjoto explained that the obvious thing to do was to investigate the allegations, saying that they were weighty and capable of bringing the House to disrepute.

He named members of the committee to include Nosayaba Okunbor, (APC Orhionmwon East) who would serve as the chairman, Victor Asein, (APC Owan West), Osaigbovo Iyoha, (APC Orhionmwon Oredo East).

Others are Mr Festus Edughele, (APC Esan South-East) and Patrick Iruobe, member representing PDP Esan North East 1.

According to the speaker, the committee has up to June 27, to submit its report.

The deputy speaker, when contacted said the speaker does not know what he is saying describing the statement as vague, frivolous and lacking in merit.



