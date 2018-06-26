FIFA Slams Denmark $20,040 Fine Over Crowd, Sexist Banner

The Danish Football Association has been fined $20,040 and given a warning for crowd disturbance and the display of a sexist banner by Denmark fans at the World Cup, FIFA said on Sunday.

FIFA said in a statement that Danish spectators had thrown objects at fans from Australia in the countries’ 1-1 draw on Thursday in Samara. It added that Denmark had not respected the “pre-match protocol” ahead of their encounter with Australia.

The Danish Football Association could not immediately be reached for comment.

Denmark, currently second in Group C, play France in their last group stage match, today at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

Meanwhile, Denmark midfielder William Kvist, who was sent home after sustaining two broken ribs and a punctured lung after a hard collision in a match against Peru last week, is set to return to the World Cup.

Denmark coach Age Hareide told Danish broadcaster TV2 that Kvist is on his way back to Russia but probably can’t play against France in Group C match in Moscow on Tuesday.

Hareide says Kvist went through examinations in Denmark which showed there was no substantial injury to the lung.

“It’s now only the fractures on the ribs that give him problems,” Hareide told TV2. “So we have to see if he’s fit to train after the match against France.’’

Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in their opening game and played out a 1-1 draw against Australia on June 21.