Haruna’s Second Tenure As NASENI’s Boss Takes Off

…Restates Commitment On Promoting Technological Advancement

Recently reappointed executive vice chairman/chief executive officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna has resumed at the agency.

His re-appointment for a second tenure of five years by President Muhammadu Buhari was made public last week.

Addressing the staff during his first meeting at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, Haruna urged everyone to put hands on deck to move the agency forward.

He said all the employees of NASENI had an obligation not only to move the agency forward but also to make it a hub for technological development and take-off house for industrial revolution for the nation.

He described the internal crisis that rocked the agency during the delay of his confirmation as embarrassing, noting that being a chief executive of an organisation is something that is temporary and will end one day.

“Although what transpired in the agency in the last few weeks was an embarrassing situation which portrayed the agency to the world in bad light, that incident is now history. We are even more determined to make more impacts on indigenous development of industrial tools and machine parts which will be recognized not only in Nigeria but the whole world.

“Time and space are but a passing moment. I have seen it happen in other countries where past chief executives of organizations like NASENI now sit as co-workers together with former subordinates to deliberate on issues which concern their organizations,” Haruna stated.

He named Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia as where such a situation exists, adding the most important thing should be the success of the mandate of the organization.

He said NASENI was more determined to thrive on technological advancement, adding the agency, in the next five years, would focus more on things that would transform the rural areas and the SMEs.

The challenges the agency is facing now, according to him, is that Nigerians generally don’t believe in made-in-Nigeria technologies or products. He, however, noted that it is not only NASENI which suffers this public response and assured that once the agency was accorded better recognition, the issues of job and wealth creation will be solved.

He appealed to the staff and management of the agency to join hands with him in moving the agency to greater heights, urging all aggrieved persons to bury their hatchets and embrace peace for the betterment of the nation.