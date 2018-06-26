Maradona Sends Messi Message Of Support

The Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi has received support from the man he is constantly compared to, Diego Maradona ahead of their final group-stage match.

The two-time World Cup winner sent out words of encouragement for the man in search of his first silverware with the national side ahead of their do-or-die encounter with the Super Eagles.

“To Leo, I would like to talk to you, to tell you that you are not guilty of anything, of absolutely nothing, and that I love and respect you as always,” the retired icon was quoted as saying by Ole.

There are many, however, that would disagree with Maradona’s statement. The mass majority has been critical of the Barcelona icon, slamming him for his failure to step up and lead his nation as captain through this rocky spell.

A penalty miss in the 1-1 draw saw the five-time Ballon d’Or winner start the competition on a bad note but his frustrating night against Croatia piled the misery.

Furthermore, reports that the squad has revolted against their manager are more proof that unity in the team is all but gone.

La Pulga still has one more shot to turn around his 2018 World Cup, though. He and his fellow team-mates need to deliver against their African rival and pray luck is on their side for the Croatia vs Iceland clash to keep their campaign alive.