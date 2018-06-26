Plateau Killings: Nigeria May Cease To Exist If… – Lamido

Former Jigawa State governor, Dr Sule Lamido, has predicted that Nigeria may be destroyed in 30 years if incidents similar to the recent killings in Plateau State continue unabated.

This is as he stated that the investments of Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in the educational sector are divine as they empower future generations.

Lamido, who spoke yesterday while commissioning the Government Secondary School, Onne in Eleme local government area of Rivers State, which was reconstructed by the Wike led administration, expressed regrets that Nigerians are dying on daily basis.

He said, “Look at the killings going on in Plateau State. It is regrettable that Nigerians are dying by the day. Let me say this, at the pace the country is going, it will be destroyed in 30 years.”

Former Jigawa State governor urged Wike to use his position as a respected leader of the country to rally other state governors to stem the tide of insecurity through high profile stakeholder engagements.

Lamido said, “There is nowhere in the world where people are being killed like Nigeria. Today, Nigerians have been turned into displaced persons across the country. Violence is now defining our lives.”

He said, “Education is divine as it helps to build future generations. It is on this score that I commend the Rivers State governor for investing in the reconstruction of this mega school.

“I share his passion for education. As a governor in my state, I built a school in a remote location and today the school has become a national reference point.”

The former Jigawa State governor stated that if there is no education, there will be no humanity, noting that the development of the education sector by Wike will help lead the youths on the path of leadership.

Speaking on the reconstructed Government Secondary School, Onne, Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that his administration is committed to the provision of the right teaching and learning environment across the state.

Wike directed the immediate construction of boys and girls hostels in the school as part of the state government’s introduction of boarding education across the state.

The governor said, “The PDP is different from the other political parties. We make promises and we fulfill them. We are not into flimsy execuses. We invite both politicians and non politicians to commission our projects, because the projects touch the lives of the people.”

He challenged the APC governors to invite PDP leaders to commission projects in their states, if indeed they have key projects on ground.

Wike said, “As far as we are concerned, we eat projects, sleep projects and dream projects. When we discuss, we discuss projects. Rivers State will be known as “Projects State of the Nation.”

The governor said that no matter the plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC), nobody will be allowed to rig elections in Rivers State.