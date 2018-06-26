Police Train Officers On Cybercrime

The Nigerian Police yesterday trained its officers on major ways to investigate and tackle various issues of cyber related crimes.

The categories of officers trained included lawyers who are mostly prosecutors and investigators.

Speaking on the three-day train the trainers’ workshop in Abuja, organised by the Police in collaboration with Messrs MKN & Co., former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Hashimu S. Argungu, said that police in the country need modern technological Know-how to combat contemporary issues of cyber crimes.

He however expressed worry over lack of harmonised policies and laws for cyber security in the country.

“No specific regional (AU and ECOWAS) to address cyber crime. We are lagging behind in terms of measures for cyber security and inadequate legal measures to address electronic evidence. Also, lack of frameworks governing communications interception technology, electronic surveillance devices and legal framework among others”.

Argungu, added that the major challenges confronting Nigeria in the fight against cyber crime was an unending battle of supremacy among law enforcement and security agencies.

“The country lacks integration between the public and private sector in fighting against cyber crime. Also, inadequacy in the policy option that deals with issues of surveillance is part of the challenges”.