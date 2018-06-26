We’ll Make Rivers’ Varsity One Of The Best – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration will support the Rivers State University to emerge as one of the best global centres of learning.

This is as he laid the foundation for the secretariat of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu Oroworokwo, Port Harcourt.

Wike, who spoke on Tuesday while commissioning the Faculty of Science and Technical Education Building of the university, which was funded by his administration, said the development of facilities and infrastructure at the institution will continue to receive priority attention.

While commending the University for the judicious use of funds released to it by his administration, the governor stated that the right application of resources is an encouragement for the state government to sustain funding.

He said, “This University will be the best in the future. We are developing the university gradually to compete globally. There is no magic about rapid growth. When you show commitment, you make progress. Government will continue to support this university to attain greater heights.”

Wike thanked the Governing Council and management of the University for working in line with the state government’s vision for the education sector.

On the SUG Secretariat, the governor, who said it is in line with his pledge to the students’ body, directed the Special Adviser on Special Projects to ensure that the project is completed in record time.

He also directed the Special Adviser on Special Projects to liaise with the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) for their own project.

In his speech, Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu said the university’s Council appreciates the investments of the Rivers State Governor in the school.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia said the new Faculty of Science and Technical Education Building has 11 classrooms, conference hall and 72 offices.

The Rivers State University SUG President, Bestman Azuonwu announced the Special Award of “Students Governor of the Year” to the Rivers State Governor for his commitment to the growth of the education sector.