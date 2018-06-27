‘APC Convention: Gov Badaru Compromised On Izunaso’

Stalwarts of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of Imo APC Stakeholders Forum have raised concerns on the alleged complacency of the chairman of the recently concluded APC convention and governor of Jigawa State, Alh Mohammed Badaru in the fate that befell their candidate and former national organising secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso.

The forum also fingered the Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okoroacha, who they say has never hidden his objections to Sen. Izunaso’s reelection bid.

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the Imo APC Stakeholders in Abuja, yesterday, Dr Toe Ekechi stressed that with the disparities noticed in the number of delegates and votes cast, it would not have been possible for the eventual winner, Barr. Emma Ibediro to be so declared.

Dr Ekechi said: “You may also recall that for many months preceding the convention, the lmo State governor, Anayo Rochas Okorocha never hid his objection to Senator lzunaso’s re-election for personal reasons. He openly canvassed his determination to ensure that Senator Izunaso was not returned because, as he has openly admitted, the Senator had consistently failed to do his bidding of hoisting his son-in-law as the next governor of Imo State.

“Okorocha has openly deployed himself and humongous resources of Imo State to ensure that this would be realised.

“But the outcome of the process with regards to the office of the National Organising Secretary shamefully betrays a conspiracy between Governors Badaru, the Convention Chairman and Rochas Okorocha of Imo State . We opine that Governor Badaru was compromised by his brother Governor, Rochas Okorocha as can be clearly demonstrated in the following presentation.

While insisting that the votes of all states count, Ekechi stressed that “For fairness, equity, justice, and peace and in line with the tenets of both the APC and Federal constitutions, the 1,246 votes of the affected states must count towards the declaration of the election result.