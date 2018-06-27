Atiku, Turaki Condemn Plateau Killings, Proffer Solutions

Presidential aspirants under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki, yesterday condemned the killings in Plateau and blamed the security approach of the current administration for the security crisis.

The PDP presidential hopefuls stated this separate interview with newsmen after they met with the Forum of PDP Former State House of Assemblies Presiding Officials in Abuja.

Atiku, who described the killings as unfortunate said “I just listened to a former deputy speaker, a lady for that matter, and she made two points; hard and soft powers in resolving the crisis. I like that idea.

“It is not every security breach you use hard power on. You need to establish dialogue between leadership of various communities that lived together over the years.

“So the issue of using mere crude and hard power is not the only solution. There also the need to use soft power on the issue of peaceful coexistence between communities.”

On the recent national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former vice president, a former chieftain of the party, said it lacks the experience and capacity of the PDP.

“I think the people of Nigeria need to sit down and evaluate APC and PDP. There is nothing about APC.’’

Corroborating, Turaki, who blamed the killings on the failure of APC-led Federal Government, added “If you recall, few months ago the National Security Agency had appeared before the senate and disclosed that the greatest problem that the Nigeria security agencies have today is that the agencies work at cross purposes.

“There is no cooperation, there is no synergy. If critical security agencies are not sharing information or working together then how do you expect them to come up with tight security architecture that will safeguard the lives and properties of Nigeria? And that is what is happening.’’

He commiserated with the people and government of Plateau over the loss of lives.

Turaki, however, expressed confidence that the PDP had all it takes to reclaim the leadership of Nigeria in 2019 and return the country to the path of prosperity.

He added “PDP has men and women of impeccable integrity men and women that are known to be bridge builders that have the needed education and experience. That is why we say PDP is different from every other political parties in the country.’

Chairman of the forum, Mr Inuwa Garba, said the purpose of their meeting with the presidential aspirants was to properly guided them on which of the presidential aspirants to vote for during the parties primary.