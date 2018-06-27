BET 2018: Davido Wins Best Int’l Act

Chart topping hits singer, Davido has won this year’s BET 2018 Best International Act award. The category is the one for African artistes and Africans in Diaspora. The event which recognized an exceptional lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural provocateurs and inspiring humanitarians across over 19 categories was held on Sunday, June 25th, 2018 at the Microsoft Theatre at Los Angeles LA.

Hosted by Grammy-award winner, Jamie Foxx, the 18th BET Awards celebrated years of impactful performances from the hottest names in the business and appearances from entertainment’s most talked-about players.

The Nigerian pride, Davido beat ten other fellow nominees Tiwa Savage, Booba(France), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Dadju (France), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy(UK). During his acceptance speech, Davido sent his condolences to D’banj and also urged American artistes to collaborate with their counterparts in Africa. “And as I go on, I wanna talk about Africa. My continent has been so blessed to influence many cultures,” he said.

“Come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes. Get ready for me, let’s collaborate. My album drops this year. J. Cole. Yo Quay, I’m waiting on that verse Quay,” the DMW founder added.

Nicki Minaj took over the BET stage with a fierce version of her current single, “Chun Li.” She later re-appeared alongside 2 Chainz and Big Sean as featured artists on YG’s performance of “Big Bank.” Meek Mill delivered a powerful performance of his first new song since being released from prison, “Stay Woke,” addressing the abhorrent inequalities in the criminal justice system, and included vivid imagery of police violence and mass incarceration.

Presenters included the entertainment industry’s top black actors, artists, and entrepreneurs including Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Hart, T.I., L.L. Cool J, Bobby Brown, Tyra Banks, Tyler Perry and Questlove.