Don Jazzy, Tiwa, Others Condole D’Banj Over Son’s Death

The nation or rather the entertainment industry seemed to be in mourning following the sudden death of Dbanj’s thirteen-month old son, Daniel III who sadly got drowned in a pool in the singer’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Although the sad news filtered in on Sunday evening, the singer confirmed it in the early hours of Monday. Dbanj who was in Los Angeles for the 2018 BET Awards was obviously absent as at when the incident occurred and took to his Instagram page to post a black image with the caption: “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful.” He recently celebrated the toddler’s first birthday in May.

The toddler Daniel whose mother is from Eastern Europe was reported to have been playing with a couple of family friends who paid them a visit at their residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday when the boy wandered away into the backyard where he fell into the pool. His mother was said to have left the boy with grown kids believing that they are capable of taking care of him.

As a result of this, several well-meaning Nigerians including an ex-president and friend of D’Banj father who was an ex-military man has sent their condolences. Celebrities and fans alike replicating the black picture shared by the bereaved father, Dbanj.

Condolences

Former label mate and producer, Don Jazzy, wrote, “Just heard the worst news in a long time.” Even as Davido who just won the BET Best Int’l Act award, he heart the sad news at the venue and sent his condolences including it in his award acceptance speech. Singer Bank W wrote, “Sending prayers up for @iambangalee, his wife and their entire family. “This is a nightmare, Heart wrenching news. May God strengthen and comfort y’all in this absolutely terrible time in Jesus name.”

Tiwa Savage wrote, “I was just holding you last month celebrating your birthday. “I am in shock, my heart is broken. This is unbearable. @djjimmyjatt :Stay strong dbanj.

@AramideMusic: I pray for strength for dbanj and his wife and family in general during this very difficult period. God knows best. It is well. @JAYWONJUWONLO: Prayers for Dbanj and his family. @PeterPsquare: Heartfelt condolences to Dbanj and his family. Words can never be enough. Stay strong @iamdbanj. Another former label mate, Dr Sid, said, “The Lord is your strength bro. @Ify_love tweeted, “the worst news. Couldn’t possibly imagine what they are going Giddthrough.” @felyxxx01 wrote, “This is really sad. Such a lovely kid. My condolence to Dbanj and his wife.” Dbanj’s manager, Frank Amudo wrote, ‘Trying Times Try God. He Is Still Worthy Of All Our Praises.

@Ikogbonna: I can’t even accept the thought in my head…be strong bro God knows best. He is in a good place. May his innocent soul rest in peace. @Iyanya: God is with you bro #Stay strong.

Salient Warnings

Before now, Dbanj posted pictures of him and his son by the pool side, several meaning Nigerians took to his page to warn against the dangers of having a baby in the house with a pool and advice that caution be taken. If only Dbanj had adhered to these advices, the sad incident could have been averted.

The seven Angels to thought it wise to a advice Dbanj include: @korji: dbanj a pool indoors and your baby passing by the pool….hmm pls be careful, tell wife an caregivers to keep an eye on him o…some chilling are risky.

@max_tunde_mamediarra_mbaye: while it may look glamorous and o won’t assume that this is yours but my statement is towards any, watch the little one and the POOL. Babies have been known to slip away from the sight of parents and wander off, be mindful. And yes everyone think they have it under control until it all happens. Let’s avoid that @iambangalee

@sangotoaoluwa: pls bro, always make sure someone is always around to look out for him, may God protect him for us. @hodfrancis: Big bro let me work on ur swimming pool to the gud condition if U don’t mind, try my ability.

@chigoziealexpeter: Ensure you put a door to your pool arena, for safety of your child. So he doesn’t wonder there alone. @nogdiggy @chigoziealexpeter nice observation bro. @vickthur_slim: That pool for get gate na? Abey weytin u think? @_djdobi: You’d need to cover the pool in a few months.