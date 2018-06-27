Experts Reiterate Need For Accurate Data In Aviation

Aviation professionals in the country have advised for an accurate data statistics in the sector so as to engender proper and holistic development.

The experts under the aegis of Aviation Round Table (ART) urged the ministry of transport under whose purview the aviation agencies operate to always ensure a consolidated passenger statistics and ticket sales figure.

They warned that, there was urgent need to re-evaluate the figures presented to the public due to the large differential when compared to figures given by independent bodies such as Federal Office or Statistics (FOS) and National Association of Nigerian Travel Agents (NANTA) .

According to ART, these figures were used for planning, attract investors and often times used for the assessment of industry performance, emphasing that there was the need to get it right.

The advice was given recently through a communique issued at the end of a quarterly business breakfast meeting organised by the Aviation Round Table (ART) in Lagos with the theme: “Evaluation of Safety and Security Performance of Aviation Agencies in the Last Four Years.”

The professional body also stated that as the federal government works towards the establishment of a new national airline, a level playing field should be provided for all players in Nigeria’s aviation industry to thrive.

“Increased inter-agency relationship on data gathering is advised to avoid future conflicting figures in passenger, ticket sales and other necessary statistics,” it said.

Advising NCAA, ART pointed out that the agency should improve on economic regulation of the industry and review upwards, the two-aircraft AOC condition for establishment of airlines.

On why airlines go under, the professionals added that “aviation agencies should conduct a study on the role of owner-manager syndrome in the collapse of local airlines over the years, with a view to addressing it.”

They also emphasised that “agencies with technical shortfalls should be advised to explore training opportunities in various fields as aviation waits for nobody. These organisations are also encouraged to look inwards where human capacity is insufficient in line with the various executive orders on local content.

“The Nigerian judiciary should be notified on the implications of issuing court rulings that defy the Cape Town Protocol, an international agreement to which Nigeria is signatory.”