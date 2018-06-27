FG Reiterates Commitment To Ending Lead Poisoning

The federal government has restated its readiness to stop lead poisoning resulting from crude mining and processing practices by artisanal gold miners in some states of the federation.

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo stated this in Abuja yesterday while declaring open the 2nd International Conference on Lead Poisoning Associated with Artisanal Gold Mining in Nigeria, with special focus on prevention which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in collaboration with Medecins San Frontiers, otherwise called Doctors Without Borders.

“While I commend the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in collaboration with Medicins san Frontiers for developing a platform that through national, regional and international framework have come together to develop a structure that will forestall the future outbreak of lead poisoning, the federal government will not rest on its oars in its efforts to provide a safe mining environment and end the impact of lead poisoning to artisanal gold mining,” he said.

The vice president also noted that since the outbreak of lead poisoning in Zamfara State in 2010 and Niger State in 2015, thousands of children of five years and below have been exposed to dangers with serious health implications while about 7,200 have received treatment in the two states seriously affected by lead poisoning as a result of unsafe mining environment. He thanked the US Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, World Health Organisations and other international organisations for partnering Nigeria in its quest to end lead poisoning.

In his address, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Abdulkadir Muazu noted that even though artisanal mining is aimed at economically empowering the actors and their dependents and also contribute to national development, their health implications must be given the needed attention it requires. He added that a sustainable preventive mechanism is a better technique to ending health hazards associated with artisanal mining and rightfully position mining as a frontier for economic diversification of the country.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki who was represented at the event by the chairman Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso pledged the support of the National Assembly through proactive legislation to end the scourge of lead poisoning.

Present at the opening of the two day conference are governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, the secretary to Zamfara State government Abdullahi Shinkafi, representative of the minister of Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jubril, royal fathers, local and international mining experts.