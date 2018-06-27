JCI Condemns Attacks On Plateau, Calls For Immediate Inquiry

A non governmental organisation known as Junior Chamber International (JCI), has condemned in the strongest terms possible, the killing and maiming of innocent citizens by yet unidentified suspect in Plateau State and other parts of the country, calling on the security agencies to rise to the challenge of identifying those behind these barbaric acts and bringing them to justice.

In a press statement by its Executive Vice President, North East, Mr Aina Segun Aina,he said violent acts across the country has become worrisome and as active citizens, JCI, Nigeria is calling on the authorities, viz; the federal government, security formations, concerned governors who are chief securities of their states and all stakeholders to conduct an overall security assessment of the country to ensure that strategic steps are being taken to ensure that Nigerians are safe wherever they choose to live and/or embark on their activities.

According to him, “we believe that the primary responsibility of the government to its citizens is security and safety, this should be our utmost priority as a country, a dead citizen cannot benefit from welfare, infrastructure or other programs of the government however laudable they may be. Therefore, we call for an urgent inquiry into attacks, killings and violence in different parts of the country and call on government to ensure that these acts are being curtailed urgently and perpetrators made to face appropriate justice for their actions.”

While commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the victims, that their souls rest in peace and called on the government at all levels to secure the lives of every citizen and intervene on Nigerians to live together in harmony and promote the ideology that we are all one family and peace is possible, even in times like this.