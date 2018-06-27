MTF Academy Gathers Momentum As Entry Closes July 5

Entries continue to pour in from across the continent as thousands of hopefuls vie for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the MultiChoice Pan-African social investment Initiative for Film & amp; Television industry. Entry closes July 6,2018.

After launching the Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF) initiative which will be delivered through three touchpoints: the MTF academies, Masterclasses and the MTF Portal, MultiChoice further announced calls to entry for the MTF Academy, a 12-month, fully-funded educational programme aimed at furnishing 60 deserving, young, talented people with skills to work and innovate in film and television production. The academy will take place in Lagos, Nigeria for Western Africa countries.

Entries have been steadily pouring in however, with two weeks to go, the window period is lessening considerably for those who hope to be part of this initiative to enter. MultiChoice urges all hopeful film and TV students to visit the website today to complete their entries and submit them in order to be considered for this opportunity.

“We’re delighted to see the amount of enthusiasm this initiative has so far received by all our stakeholders. It’s important that we reach all the corners of the continent where there are undiscovered gems waiting to be cut and polished so that we display their magnificent talent therefore, we’d like to encourage anyone who wants to grow their skills in the film and TV industry to visit the Talent factory website to complete the entry application form today,” says the MultiChoice Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Cheryl Uys-Allie.

MultiChoice urges all aspiring young film & TV creatives to submit their applications to be selected for the MTF Academy onmultichoicetalentfactory.com before the deadline on Thursday, 05 July 2018. Following the adjudication process, 20 post-school MTF students will be selected to hone their television and film production skills in the company of industry experts during the year-long programme that will begin on 01 October 2018.

The West African leg of the academy which will hold in Lagos with 16 Nigerians and four Ghanaians making up the students has Femi Odugbemi has the head trainee. The Multichoice Talent Factory Academy is in partnership with Pan-Atlantic University.