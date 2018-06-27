MTN Empowers Youths In Y’ello Care Campaign

The MTN Y’ello Care Campaign winds up on a successful note as scores of youths were empowered at various skill acquisition centres in Lagos.

The campaign and empowerment program which began three weeks ago kicked off at the MTN Nigeria Headquarters, Ikoyi in Lagos. The MTN staff referred to as MTNners have been involved in various activities geared towards creating a brighter life for people in the society.

There were visits to various Skills Acquisition Centres, where MTNers took their time to teach the students important skills like digital marketing and how to take their businesses online, rhesus deficiency and child mortality.

Corporate Relations Executive, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo who opened the The Y’ello Career Fair had wise words for the young ones advising the students to take their education and various skill acquisition programs seriously.

A cross-section of students from Community Senior High School from Wasinmi, Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju and Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Bolade in Oshodi were seen dancing and enjoying themselves were seen listening with rapt attention and enjoying the atmosphere as they listened to learn life lessons from MTNers.

There was also an ICT Training session on employability and entrepreneurship at the University Of Lagos, Akoka in Lagos where Vanessa Morris, project manager and trainer of Converge Media taught students of the University Of Lagos on Employability and Entrepreneurship at the Connect Library, University of Lagos, during the 21 Days of Y’ello Care Campaign.

According to participants, the dance competition at the Y’ello Career Fair created much vibe and entertainment as students and staff shed off some weight showing different dance steps. General Manager, Regulatory Affairs, MTN Nigeria, Mr Ikenna Ikeme said that youth empowerment phase of the 21 Days Of Y’ello Care was aimed at empowering students in skills they would not rather learn in their classrooms.

There was also the Y’ello Walk. Staff of the company walked from MTN Nigeria Headquarters, Ikoyi to Obalende to raise awareness for Rhesus Deficiency and child immortality in Nigeria. After all these and so much more in the past three weeks, the Campaign came to a glorious end on Thursday, 21st June, 2018 at the MTN Nigeria Headquarters Ikoyi, Lagos, with a Y’ello Career Fair and Closing Ceremony.