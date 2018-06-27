NDLEA Lauds Gov Ugwuanyi’s Commitment To War Against Illicit Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has lauded governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his remarkable contributions towards tackling drug abuse and trafficking in Enugu State.

The agency said that Governor Ugwuanyi’s disposition has been a source of motivation, adding that the gesture was responsible for the various “unimaginable” arrests of drug traffickers and seizures of illicit drugs it has made in the state in recent times.

Speaking at the event commemorating the 2018 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, held at the headquarters of the NDLEA in Enugu, the state commander, Dr. Anthony Nkem Ohanyere, stated that “it has never been so good since Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi became the governor of this state”. The international event also coincided with the inauguration of the command’s auditorium, which was newly refurbished by the state government and named after Governor Ugwuanyi.

Dr Ohanyere disclosed that the governor has been “very supportive” of the agency, adding that his administration “rebuilt this edifice for us and made us to become a national pride, a reference point in the NDLEA.”

The state commander noted that Governor Ugwuanyi’s supportive role was also “because of the love he has for the youth of this state and the interest he has in their future and proper upbringing and wellbeing.” He assured the governor that his investment in the command “will never be in vain.”

He further disclosed that the governor’s motivation led to the discovery of a clandestine laboratory in Udi local government area last year where 20kg of Amphetamine was recovered, which he described as the most dangerous and expensive illicit drug in the world.

He also revealed that the command “in the first half of this year, has already made a seizure of one ton of illicit drug; that is 1000kg.”

In his opening remark, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, who chaired the occasion, equally commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his support to the security agencies in the state.

The Archbishop maintained that the “indefatigable” governor has done so well in ensuring that the NDLEA discharged its responsibilities effectively in the state.

He equally applauded the state command for the judicious use of the facilities provided for the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking, stressing that the NDLEA must be supported to stop illicit drug abuse in the country, which he said is damaging a lot of people.

In his response, Governor Ugwuanyi, who commended the NDLEA state commander and staff for their impressive performance in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state, also applauded their efforts at infrastructure and facilities upgrade at the headquarters “with the funds provided by the state government upon a request from the command”.

According to the governor, “the prompt refurbishment of this auditorium along with other works, bear further testimony to their commitment to this noble objective”.