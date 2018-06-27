NLC Demands End To Plateau Killings

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as senseless and barbaric the killings of over 86 persons by suspected killer-herdsmen in some parts of Plateau State at the weekend

The congress in a statement signed by its President Ayuba Wabba said it is deeply saddened by the renewed violence in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Governments of Plateau State which led to the killing.

He said the congress is disturbed by the range of targets, the duration of these attacks and the scope of casualties and destruction.

He, “Even in a full scale war with another country,the statistics are numbing. Therefore, for the umpteenth time we condemn these killings in their entirety.

“They are senseless and barbaric and threaten to shatter once and for all the bonds of brotherhood and peaceful co-existence.

Wabba said the security, though stretched, must be seen to do more to restore the confidence of the civil populace.

According to him, if the emerging allegations are true that the attacks went on unchecked for hours, then something needs to be done about the reaction time of our internal security operations in the state.

He said further, “Beyond this, the Federal and Plateau State governments in consultation with the parties to this bloody conflict should design a frame work for an enduring peace.

“The governments should quickly move to rebuild these communities and restore shattered lives as well as put an end to this anarchy.

“In spite of the fact that emotions understandably run high at the moment, it is important to appreciate the fact that reprisal attacks cannot bring the much needed peace. Peace lies in dialogue and in squarely addressing the underlying causes of the problem.”