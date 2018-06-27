Nupe Day Celebration Now Holds Nov 10

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has rolled out the events for this year’s 10th Nupe day celebration even as most of the events were rescheduled to fully start from November 10, 2018.

Giving the details of the activities of the Nupe Day celebration yesterday at a press briefing, the Etsu Nupe noted that the event has been billed to fully take off by November 10 instead of the usual June 26 because of the timing of the events billed to take place during the celebration.

He stated that agricultural show is billed to take place but it was planting season in June while the boat Regatta billed for Pattigi may not be possible because of the rising water that calls for caution and safety measures.

According to the Royal Father who also doubles as the chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, “More significantly, the paucity of funds to execute the planned 2018 Nupe Day festival which is bigger than previous ones in the number of events and states hosting them which informed our consideration and decision to reschedule the events of the festival.

“Accordingly and having observed the prayer in mosques and churches across Nupe nation last week, the remaining events of the 2018 (10th anniversary) Nupe day festival are now rescheduled to take place starting from November 10,” he added.

He disclosed that the activities for the 10th Nupe Day were more than those of previous years, saying that it now include marathon race, boat regatta, agricultural exhibition and cultural day.

Consequently, he added that the activities are divided into three phases with the first featuring prayers in mosques and churches across the kingdom, marathon race in Bida and a lecture at the Ibrahim Badamasi University, Lapai while the second phase would include agricultural exhibition and boat regatta which is expected to feature contingents from Cross River, Edo and Lagos states in Patigi, Kwara state.

He disclosed that the last phase would see the rich culture of the Nupes across the country on display in Gboloko, Kogi state and other events like conferment of titles and other events will take place in Bida.

Meanwhile,the Etsu Nupe has lauded the LEADERSHIP newspapers for always giving Nupe nation publicity and giving the people opportunity for their voices to be heard.