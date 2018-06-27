OMPAN Inaugurates New Officers In Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria, (OMPAN) yesterday unveiled its new branch in Ekiti with appeal to the members of the traditional media to embrace the new association.

The Deputy National President, Southwest Zone of (OMPAN), Mr. Peter Jones Ailuorio while inaugurating the state executive of OMPAN urged members of Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) under the leadership, Comrade Rotimi Ojomoyela to give considerable support to OMPAN in Ekiti to operate.

Ailuorio while speaking at the event held at NUJ Press Centre in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said the Ekiti chapter of the association was being launched few months after a grand-style inauguration of the Lagos Chapter of the Association.

He said, “When I arrived Ekiti, the NUJ Chairman gave me a handshake and I appreciated him. But what I want is that instead of just a handshake, Iwill want an embrace from him.

Advising the new Executives Ailuorio said, “The essence of my coming to Ekiti is not to inaugurate this Chapter to be in contention with the NUJ state Chapter but to work with it in synergy for the advancement of the Journalism profession.

“I make bold to say and to caution that even after your inauguration, you should see yourselves as an offshoot of the Ekiti State Chapter of NUJ. The national leadership of OMPAN has not come to inaugurate the State Chapter so that you begin to wrestle with NUJ in Ekiti; No, you are to work in co-operation with the union.

“But then, I appeal to the State Chairman of NUJ in Ekiti State not to make OMPAN subservient to the parent body in the state but rather allow it to work in tandem with NUJ in the State so that together, we

can move Ekiti forward for the good of all”.

In his remarks, Rotimi Ojomoyela advised the newly inaugurated OMPAN executives to be disciplined and not to be involved in blackmailing people, saying ”when people outside are blackmailed; it is the NUJ State Secretariat that they will come to verify and ask about the person involved in the blackmailing.