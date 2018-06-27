Osun Guber Aspirant Reiterates Commitment To Devt, Welfare

The State of Osun Commissioner for Finance and one of the leading governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress in the fast approaching September 22 election, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of people in the State.

In a statement signed by his Campaign Director, Dr Olawale Tijani and obtained by our correspondent in Osogbo, Oyebamiji debunked the rumours that he is a foreigner in the State, describing the elements behind it as political jobbers.

The rumours had it that the Commissioner has lost his links and connection with the State due to his long stay in Lagos State.

Oyebamiji however, noted that he runs a thriving farm (White Green Farms) in his hometown, Ikire and has been on ground and available in the State in the last 20 years.

According to him, “I own farms in Onireke, Funmilayo, Agboora and Oosa villages in Ikire, my hometown and have always been on ground. These rumours are part of propaganda to mar my governorship ambition by political jobbers and they are fighting a lost battle. If they are in doubt, they are surely in for a shocker”

“I am a bonifide son of the soil and have contributed immensely to its development in terms of human and socio-economic well-being of my people. Osun is my primary constituency and I am a proud Omoluabi of Osun.”

“For instance, if the rumours are to be believed at all, how come my traditional rulers and their subjects contributed their widow’s mite and visited the party secretariat en masse to obtain a nomination form to actualize my governorship aspiration.”