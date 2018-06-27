Plateau:UPP Condemns Killings, Hails Oshiomhole’s Emergence As APC Chair

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has condemned recent killings in Plateau State by bands of herdsmen,saying that this particular attack has attained the proportion of a genocide which has put Nigeria on the world map for reasons we should all be ashamed of.

This is as the party has congratulated the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole on his emergence as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the APC national convention held last Saturday in Abuja.

The party in separate statements signed by its national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie in Abuja, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pay urgent attention to the security architecture of Nigeria.

“We urge the Nigeria Police, especially the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to deploy the same technology that he has used to crack recent armed robbery and kidnapping criminal activities where the perpetrators escaped and within a short time most of them were rounded up with the use of modern technology of which the general public has applauded the Police.

“We believe that these terrorists communicate among themselves and with their sponsors within and outside Nigeria. It is therefore unacceptable that the Police Force that has been equipped with modern technology has not been able to make any significant breakthrough or made arrest of these blood hounds who have made life so short and brutish in many parts of Nigeria”, it said.

It warned that if no urgent steps are taken to check the activities of the insurgents, the political campaigns leading to the much expected 2019 general elections may be seriously jeopardized as no meaningful campaign can take place in volatile and dangerous environment, adding that very low and poor voter turnout will be expected in the areas that are unsafe.

“Such eventuality will not only constitute a major setback to the consolidation and growth of our democratic progress, it will also be a major minus recorded so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the improved number of registered voters who are looking forward to participating in the 2019 general elections in an unfettered and safe environment”, it added.

The UPP expressed confident that Adams Oshiomhole would bring his wealth of experience, maturity and sagacity in providing robust leadership to the APC and contribute in stabilising and deepening democracy in Nigeria as a whole.