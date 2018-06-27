PMB To Commission Abuja Model School June 29

All is now set for the commissioning of the first phase of a multi-million naira Nigeria-Korea Model School, located in Piwoyi-Abuja on Friday this week, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during an inspection of the project yesterday, the director, policy planning, research and statistics (PPRS) in the Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA),

Mrs. Theresa Mbonu, added that the senator, representing the Federal

Capital Territory (FCT) in the senate, Senator Philip Aduda, as well as the senate committee chairman on education, including the House of Representatives committee chairman on FCT, among others are expected to attend the commissioning ceremony.

Mbonu stated that the school is unique, because it would provide an opportunity for children, from low income families, who couldn’t have afforded going to such a model school in their life, to attend.

She noted that the model school, which is a public school is targeting, for admission, the low-income group, as well as the settlers within the catchment area, where the school is located, adding that the school would take off in September along with other schools in the FCT.

Also speaking, the project manager, Prof. Jay Gill Pyeon, noted that the project, which is basically meant to establish basic framework for Universal Basic Education (UBE) in Nigeria, in collaboration between Nigerian government and Korean government.

Pyeon, stated that the school is basically free, in line with Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education (UBE) policy, adding that it would establish the basic model framework for Nigeria primary and junior secondary education.

LEADERSHIP gathered that model school project, with the estimated cost

of about 15 million dollars, is funded by the Korea International

Cooperation Agency (KOICA), with a targeted period of 2013 to 2019.