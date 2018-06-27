SDP Strategises To Take Over Power In Kogi

The Kogi State Chairman of Social Democratic Party, (SDP, Engr Ndah Abdulrahman, yesterday at party secretariat along Marine road, Lokoja, Kogi State enjoined all members to remain steadfast for the task ahead for restoration of lost hope in the state in particular and the country in general.

The authentic chairman of the party who was reacting to erroneous statement in some quarters, that the party has been fractionalised in the state, stated that the structure in the party remains sacrosanct.

He said “the party no doubt has grown in strength since its registration with Chief Olu Falae as the National Chairman has piloted to this enviable position that it has reached today, pointing out that whoever is in doubt should consult Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), for clearance.”

He maintained that internal mechanism of the party should be cohesive to put our efforts together to be able to achieve the onerous task of winning the election when the time comes, adding “it’s by unity that the goal of winning election can be achieved”.

Engr Abdulrahman stressed that it’s senseless for any individual or group to declare vacancies without regard to the existing leadership of the party in Kogi State which tenure expires in November 2020.

Prominent members at the meeting yesterday include Abdulhameed Lawal, Kogi Central, Hon Collins Adam, Political leader East, Dr Denja Abdul political leader from West and Princess Kendy Omofe Women leader.