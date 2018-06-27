Sokoto NSCDC Arrests 12 Suspected Kidnappers

No fewer than 12 suspected kidnappers have been arrested and locally made guns alongside other dangerous weapons recovered from them in Sokoto State, recently. This was disclosed by the state commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babangida Dutsinma.

According to him, seven locally made guns; charms and other dangerous weapons were recovered from them.

Dutsinma, further revealed that the suspects had been terrorising four local government areas in the state.

According to him, three of the suspects were arrested on Friday while intense investigation led to the arrest of the other suspects.

Sokoto NSCDC commandant said the suspects sent letters to almost six wealthy families in Gidan Walo village of Tureta local government area demanding N12 million payments to avert possible kidnap of the heads of their families.

Worried by the threat, the frightened families jointly gathered N2 million and gave to the kidnappers’ contact person before the security officials got information about the development and moved against them.

The state NSCDC commandant noted that security promptly acted in collaboration with local vigilante members and apprehend the suspects through surveillance.

He noted that all the suspects have confessed to the crime along with other crimes perpetrated by them at various communities in Isa, Sabon-Birni, Tureta, Rabah local government areas and neighbouring towns in Zamfara State.

Disclosing how the operations was carried out, Dutsinma said, it was part of the ‘Operation Harmony’ jointly conducted by officials of the Department of Security Services, (DSS),Police, NSCDC and Nigerian Army in the state.

He further commended the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, District Head of Tsamiya, retired Justice Ladan Tsamiya, members of local vigilante groups and communities in Sokoto for their contributions in the fight against crimes.