Stakeholders Reject Gwagwalada Chairman’s Defection To APC

Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gwagwalada area council chapter have rejected the recent defection of the council chairman, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze’s from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The stakeholders noted that the defector has had pending issues which he needed to clarify before being accepted into the council’s chapter of the APC.

Recall that recently, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze, had dumped the Alliance (APGA) and joined the ruling APC at the state secretariat.

Former chairman of Gwagwalada, area council of APGA, Abubakar Jibrin Giri, who spoke to journalists after meeting with the party caucus in Gwagwalada, stated that no one was a above the laid down guidelines of the party, adding that they must be strictly obeyed to ensure justice and fairness.

Giri asserted that though APC is for all Nigerians, adding that as leaders of the party in the council, members do not know Hon Danze as a member of the APC, but as an APGA man.

Also, one of the aspirants for Abuja South Federal Constituency on the platform of APC, Hon. Sadiq Ahmed frowned at the circumstance in which the defection was done.

Ahmed said there was no formal consultation with the party executives from his ward to local government level, rather it was purported by few individuals who are not members of the party.