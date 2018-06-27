UNFPA Trains 200 Widows On Skills Acquisition

Sokoto State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs with the support of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has commenced a five-day vocational skill acquisition for 200 widows across the state.

The programme which was in collaboration with the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, according to Hajiya Kulu Abdullahi Sifawa was designed to make beneficiaries self-reliant.

Hajiya Sifawa who is the state commissioner for Women and Children Affairs in her speech during the official flagging off of the training divulged that, participants were drawn from across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Represented by a permanent secretary in the ministry, Hajiya Hauwa Mohammed, Sifawa stressed that beneficiaries will be trained in bag and shoes making, interior decorations, knitting as well as poultry farming among others.

While expressing the ministry’s determination to ensure that women, especially the vulnerable ones, get necessary skills to help ameliorate their conditions, Hajiya Sifawa admonished participants to make judicious use of the opportunity.

Sifawa said, “In that direction, we collaborated with the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and UNFPA to fulfill the mandate, especially in enhancing the lives of widows in the state. We want to ensure that they are economically viable and independent.”

The commissioner said the reasons for training widows was to enable them cater for their orphans and contribute to their respective families’ welfare.

On his part, the commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Bala Kokani represented by the permanent secretary, Aminu Haliru Dikko, said coordinators have been appointed across the 23 local government areas to ensure the success of the programme.

Kokani reiterated the state government’s commitment to women and children’s development at all times.