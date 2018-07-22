Fayemi To Fayose: Be Ready To Account For Ekiti Funds

Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said he is not on a vendetta mission on his decision to probe how the state’s finances were managed when he takes office on October 16.

Fayemi said there is need to know why the state government still owed several arrears of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ benefits after receiving three tranches of bailout funds, Paris Club refunds, Budget Support Funds and secrecy, with which the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is shrouded, in the last four years.

The governor-elect, also warned against illegal appointments at Ekiti State University (EKSU) saying, “the ongoing staff upgrade at the university to create vacancies for employment is a subtle means to ensure that Governor Ayodele Fayose’s political agents occupy strategic positions which they may not have competences to hold.”

Fayemi, was replying to an allegation by the administration of Governor Ayo Fayose, that his plan to probe the management of the state’s finances, assets and liabilities by outgoing government was a mission of vengeance and vendetta.

The governor-elect, also urged Fayose and his media handlers to accept defeat in good faith after Ekiti people had realised that they had been dealing with a deceitful governor, who can no longer fool them.

In a statement, yesterday, by the director of Media in the Office of the Governor-elect, Mr Wole Olujobi, he also urged Fayose to be ready to prepare for life outside office and answer to various alleged criminal cases hanging on his neck.

Fayemi said: “We are not surprised that it is now that Fayose is saying that he is ready to open the state’s books for probe and we wonder why he had refused to let Ekiti people know the state’s IGR figures in about four years, while nobody knew how he spent budget support facility, Paris Club refunds and bailout cash.

“Rather than continue to brag shamelessly and issue tissues of lies as press releases as he has been doing in the last four years, Fayose should bury his head in shame for misusing the opportunity of redeeming his battered image.

“Fayose, is one of the luckiest men in history, who had a second chance to redeem himself but he blew it because of greed, arrogance and covetousness.

“We are also surprised that a beneficiary of 2014 poll fraud, through criminal manipulation of federal resources, is the one now describing the free and fair election that produced Fayemi as flawed after Ekiti people went to the poll to take their destiny in their hands by voting for Fayemi, who can be trusted with power and resources of the state, unlike Fayose, who secretly collected N117b loans but refused to pay workers their salaries and pensioners’ entitlements.

“We advise Fayose to brace up for life after government, especially to render accounts of his stewardship to Ekiti people in the last four years and he must also be prepared to defend himself over a plethora of criminal cases hanging on his neck.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked Ekiti governor elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, not to waste energy on needless probes of the past government, but pay attention to other compelling needs of the people of the state.

The Congress, in a congratulatory letter to the governor elect, dated 20th July, 2018, and signed by its president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, instead, urged Fayemi to pay particular attention to the payment of salaries and pension of the people of the state immediately he is sworn in, saying the election that brought him in was a vote of no confidence on the current government in the state.

Wabba, said the Labour movement “believes that the non-payment of workers’ salary and pension by the outgoing government, was enough reason for the vote of no confidence by the people. We are confident that one of your first executive actions, once sworn into office, would be to clear the backlog of salaries and pension owed Ekiti workers.

“There are other compelling needs of Ekiti people on the basis of which they will look up to you. They shall be acting within their civic rights and responsibility, if and when they hold you accountable to your promises. Our responsibility to your government would be no less. We therefore urge you to give your utmost, your very best.”