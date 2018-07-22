Two PDP Ex-Lawmakers Defect To APC In A/Ibom

Hon Bassey Etim, who represented Uyo Federal Constituency and Hon Uquonge-udo representing Oron Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom, yesterday, defected to the ruling party, APC. They both served during the era of Obong Victor Attah.

The former chieftains of the PDP were received into APC-fold with thousands of their supporters by the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, represented by the National Vice-Chairman of the party, South South zone, Prince Hillard Etta.

The defectors were received immediately the national chairman of the party commissioned a renovated three-story building for use as the APC Secretariat in Akwa Ibom State. The building, situated on 149 Ikot Ekpene road, was formerly used as state office of the PDP.

Oshiomole, specifically noted that with the defection of Hon Oquonge-udo, the Oro nation is complete and fully represented in APC; explaining to them that APC is a party of the progressives.

“I welcome you to the party. I will want you to know that this is a party of progressives. The rights and privileges enjoyed by old members will be made available to you today.

“You are indeed full members of APC and we hope that you will use this broom to sweep out iniquities and sins of other parties from this state”, Oshiomole declared.

The managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), had, at the inauguration of new secretariat of the party, noted that in the advent of the current civilian administration in the country, it was on the premises that prominent and distinguished Akwa Ibom people gathered and planned on the governance of the state.

“This is where we strategised, planned and from here, we captured Akwa Ibom State. Coming back, I can only agree that the same thing will happen.

“Akwa Ibom people gathered again to plot, plan and strategise to take over the government of Akwa Ibom State, Government House and return Akwa Ibom to Mr President in the forthcoming 2019 elections”, he asserted.

Responding for the defectors, Honourable Etim, thanked the national chairman and leaders of the party for receiving them, saying they were happy to join the progressive group.

“This is a party that gathers for the generation. I have more than 2, 000 followers and I am going to submit their names for registration with the party. On behalf of members who decamped from PDP to APC, I want to say we are here to stay.

We are going to support the party and ensure the party wins the 2019 general elections”.