Court Nullifies Kano State Consumption Tax Law

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the provisions of Sections 96 and 97 of the Kano State Revenue Administration (Amendment) Law, No. 3 of 2017 which empowers the state government to collect consumption tax in the state.

The judge also held that the imposition of consumption tax vide Sections 96 and 97 of the state law over the same goods and services which are already subject to Value Added Tax amounted to double taxation.

Justice Tsoho, who gave the verdict while ruling on a application before by the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) and one other, also set aside Section 7 (b) Item 13 of the Schedule to the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act (Amendment) Order No. 77, 2015.

The other plaintiff in the suit is Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, operators of Shoprite, while the Attorney-General of the Federation, Kano State Attorney-General and Kano State Inland Revenue Service were the respondents.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in 2015, the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, through Order No. 77, 2015, added item 13 to the Schedule of the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act (Amendment).

Consequent upon this, the Kano State government enacted the Revenue Administration (Amendment) Law, No. 3 of 2017.

Sensing that it was unfair, unjust and prejudicial to their businesses and fortunes of the plaintiffs and it members, NECA and Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, through their lawyers, Joseph Nwobike & Co, commenced an action against defendants.

The plaintiffs urged the court to determine whether having regard to the provisions of the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, Cap VI, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which are already being implemented by the federal government as a consumption tax for the benefit of both the federal and states governments, the provisions of Sections 96 and 97 of the Kano State Revenue Administration (Amendment) Law, No. 3 of 2017, did not amount to double and multiple taxation.

They also prayed the court to decide whether in view of the provisions of items 7, 8 and 9 of Part II of the Second Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, the provisions of Section 7 (b) Item 13 of Schedule to the Taxes and Levies (approval List for Collection) Act (Amendment) Order No. 77, 2015 is unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs also asked whether, having regard to the provisions of the VAT Act, Cap VI, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which are already being implemented by the federal, Section 96 and 97 of the Kano State Revenue Administration (Amendment) Law 2007 ought not to be set aside.

The plaintiffs contended that Sections 96 and 97 of the Kano State Revenue Administration (Amendment) Law, No. 3 of 2017 are inconsistent with items 7 and 8 of Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution.

They further argued that the impositions of consumption tax vide Sections 96 and 97 of the Kano State Law over the same goods and services which are already subject to VAT amounts to double taxation.

The defendants in their preliminary objection argued that the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the suit. They also asked the court to dismiss the suit.

However, Justice Tsoho in his judgment, dismissed the preliminary objection.

The judge also resolved the three issues raised by the plaintiffs for determination in their favour: That Sections 96 and 97 of the Kano State Revenue Administration (Amendment) Law, No. 3 of 2017 are inconsistent with items 7 and 8 of Part II of the Second Schedule to the Constitution; that the imposition of consumption tax vide Sections 96 and 97 of the Kano State Law over the same goods and services which are already subject to VAT amounted to double taxation.