Winners Emerge In Rexona Street To Stamford Africa XI Competition

Promoters of deodorant and antiperspirant brand, Rexona has celebrated the final 22 players from the Rexona Street to Stamford competition.

In an evening celebrating the young talents, Ayobami Adekunle, Ebuka Anumba and Ayobami Jegede were selected as the top three winners to represent Nigeria and join the Africa XI to train at Stamford Bridge in September 2018.

The Rexona “Street to Stamford” competition which commenced in May 2018, saw the participation of young football enthusiasts across the country make entries with their preferred position of play both on as well as off the field for an opportunity to be selected to stand a chance to train at Stamford Bridge. Following the digital draws which was witnessed by representatives from the Consumer protection Council, National Lottery board and Lagos State lottery board, a short list of 100 players were invited to the Rexona Street to Stamford Africa XI camp at the National stadium surulere to showcase their skills, talents and compete for a spot amongst the top three.

Speaking with the media on the competition, head local coach, Rexona XI Street to Stamford academy, Kennedy Boboye stated that, “I am impressed by the talents on display at the academy and it is a pleasure to work with such determined group of young players.”

He added that the few days spent training the players and the selection of the final twenty two and down to the final three was difficult as it shows the potential of growth in football development within the country.

Head of International coach, Chelsea FC Rexona Academy, Laurence Griffin stated that despite being his first experience in Africa, he is impressed by the passionate football tradition of Nigerians and the level of commitment by players in the Rexona Academy.

Category manager, Skin care and deodorants, Unilever Nigeria, Toun Adegbite, congratulated all the players for their commitment and level of determination throughout the trials in the academy. She added “that Rexona as a brand promises not to let people down by building the confidence of consumers in their daily routines, hence the campaign which is aimed at helping young talents in football build their confidence in achieving their dreams of training at the highest level.”