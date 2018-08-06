2019: Group Task Women On Partisan Politics

The President, Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa, a political pressure group, Adamawa state chapter, Hajiya Amina Usman, has tasked women to key in to partisan politics to address marginalization among women folk in the state.

Usman lamented slow pace of women involvement in politics and decision making processes said, can be enhanced through grassroots sensitization ahead of 2019 general elections.

She made this, known in Yola, at a workshop with its theme Strengthening Women Political Participation in Nigeria, organized IRI/EU which drew participants from political parties in the state.

Usman observed that, despite constituting large number of electorates, only five women were voted, serving in elected offices in the state, saying the number is inadequate, compared male counterparts in the state.

“As an APC stalwart, I would use the knowledge of this works, to influence grassroots women to participate in politics in my area.

“The workshop has sensitized me in many areas, to correct my pass mistakes in politics, to compete with men during election period said”. She maintained.

Earlier, Sentell Barnes, Resident Program Director,IRI, in an address of welcome said for democracy to take root in Nigeria ,citizens must have access to political space.

Barnes ,who was represented by Husna Hassan , Resident Program Officer Nigeria, women need to be empowered to tackle the challenges in the communities and participate in key decision making processes.

Satina Charles, Deputy Organizing secretary PDP lauded the organizers of the workshop for interfacing with political, women groups in the state.

Charles added that, she would her knowledge of the workshop to organize community sensitization outreach in her constituency in the state.