Africa Gymnastic Champ: Team Nigeria Bags 9 Gold, 2 Silver

Team Nigeria claimed nine gold and two silver medals to finish as one of the best country at this year’s Africa Gymnastic Level System Championship in Petoria, South Africa.

Team Nigeria’s gold medal winners are Amal Salisu, Adila Salisu, Tamilore Galaticos Dorcas, Deval Liye Imoke and Voder Liye Imoke.

Others are Gerder Liye Imoke, Tomisin Babatunde and Emeka Ekezie. While the two silver medalist are Amal Salisu and Adila Salisu.

Following their impressive performance at the games, head coach of Tony International Gymnastics, Anthony Asoquo, said the team surpass their last year performance and thanked Nigerians, particularly the Honourable Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and parents of the gymnasts for their support in ensuring the growth of gymnastic in the country.

“I thank God and Nigerians, who stood by us especially parents of these Gymnasts and most importantly the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung for his drive in ensuring the growth of Gymnastic in Nigeria”.

The Africa Gymnastic Level System Championship is an annual inter club Gymnastic competition hosted by University of Pretoria, South Africa.