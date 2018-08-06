Expert Hosts Louis X111 Cognac Tasting Sessions In Lagos, Abuja

Specialist in world’s most exquisite spirit, Jörg Pfützner has toured select West African cities including Lagos and Abuja, hosting a series of exclusive Louis XIII cognac tasting experiences.

The Lagos session was hosted in partnership with Rele Gallery recently and the colourful event was well attended by an intimate group of cognac and luxury enthusiasts at the Rémy Martin Centaur Club.

Speaking during the tour, Pfutzner who shares the Louis XIII experience throughout the continent; detailing this cognac’s incredible history and heritage disclosed that “Louis XIII is regarded as the most luxurious spirit on the planet with an intricate alchemy which takes four generations of Cellar Masters to craft.

“The legend of Louis XIII has been traced by exceptional individuals, extraordinary places and the hand of history itself. I am thrilled to share my passion for Louis XIII for the first time in Nigeria”, Pfützner added.

Emphasising further on Louis X111, Pfutzner who is also Louis XIII Private Client Director Africa stated that “each decanter is the life achievement of generations of cellar masters. Since its origins in 1874, each generation of cellar master selects from our cellars the oldest and most precious eaux-de-vie for Louis XIII. Today, Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is setting aside our finest eaux-de -vie, as a legacy to his successors for the coming century”.

According to analysts, a tasting with Pfützner is a once in a lifetime experience as he expertly takes guests through the Louis XIII history and approach to fully experience the prestigious spirit.

In the opening ceremony and serving ritual, Pfützner used a custom-made pipette to extract the precious liquid from the iconic crystal decanter, releasing it into bespoke Louis XIII crystal glasses crafted by French designer Christophe Pillet.

A selection of delectable canapés were also paired to complement and enhance Louis XIII’s unique flavours throughout the tasting experiences.

Louis XIII, a cognac produced by Rémy Martin, a company headquartered in Cognac, France, and owned by the Rémy Cointreau Group is an exquisite blend of up to 1,200 eaux-de-vie sourced 100% from Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. The legendary decanters have been made from fine crystal for generations, mouth-blown by some of the most skilled master craftsmen.

It also features exceptional aromas evoking myrrh, honey, dried roses, plum, honeysuckle, cigar box, leather, figs and passion fruit.