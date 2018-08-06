Igabi APC Stakeholders Vow To Remain In Party Despite Perceived Injustices

Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have vowed to remain in the party in spite of perceived injustices, insisting that they would instead send those that want them out of the party packing.

They expressed this, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after they met with the committee saddled with the responsibility of looking into genuine grievances resulting from the party congress from the ward to state level.

The stakeholders drawn from the 12 wards that make up the local government area, were unanimous in their resolve to remain in the APC and fight to a standstill their detractors.

Audu Bage, who was the Director General campaign for Buhari/el-Rufai in Igabi LGA for the 2015 polls, said that they were there to let the committee know their grievances, while expecting to get justice.

“We have been with Buhari even before the APC was formed and would forever queue behind him, but we are unhappy with the last Congresses.

” I was the chairman of the defunct CPC in Igabi LGA added and core supporter of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and as such, will not leave the party for whatever reason, he stressed.

Another stakeholder, Aminu Samaila from Birnin Yero Ward expressed optimism that the committee will be just in its report.

“We refuse to be chased out of APC. Those trying to chase us out will never succeed, rather we would chase them out of the party,” he assured.

For Tasiu Musa, another stakeholder, he said they want to tell the whole world that they are genuine members of APC.

“We are the genuine members of the APC and would forever remain in the party. We are here to express our grievances to the committee because some of our party leaders brought grievances to the committee and we are expecting same to be addressed in all fairness. We want to clear the air on some rumours going round that we are decamping. We are going no where, Igabi is for APC,” he reiterated.