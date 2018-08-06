National UTME Scores: Obaseki Commends Oseghale’s Performance

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended the performance of Alikah Oseghale, an indigene of the state, for emerging third best in the 2018 national Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki noted that the feat achieved by Oseghale speaks volume of the outcomes of ongoing reforms in revamping the education sector in the state.

According to JAMB, Alikah Oseghale from Edo State, took the third position with a score of 357, coming behind Israel Galadima from Borno State who came first with 364 score and Adekunle Jesufemi from Ogun State scoring 358.

Oseghale was reported to have sat for the examination in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Governor Obaseki said his administration would not relent in driving reforms to reposition the education sector in the state beginning with the revamp of the basic education sector, noting that the reforms would improve access to quality education in public schools.

He noted that the focus of his administration is to reform basic education in the state, to prepare children in the state to become globally competitive to match their peers anywhere in the globe.

The governor said the reforms would provide policy directions for private investors in the sector to ensure that they do not fall short of acceptable standards in the state.

Another report by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), revealed that Edo State alongside Bayelsa and Borno states didn’t record incidence of examination malpractice in the May/June 2018 NBC/NTC examinations.