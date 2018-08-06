Pen Academy Gombe Graduates 32 Students.

Pen Academy Gombe held their Graduation Ceremony last weekend, with 32 students receiving their Graduation certificates, with family, friends, staff, trustees and invited guests in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion the Principal of the School, Dr. Maikano Stanley, said the 32 students sat for the Senior Schools Certificate Examination (SSCE) and they performed excellently and were also found worthy in character and learning.

He advised them to commit to lifelong learning, and to continue to exhibit confidence when they leave pen academy saying as ambassadors of pen academy we expect you to exhibit exemplary virtue which will distinguish you among your peers.”

Also speaking at the occasion Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state, who was the special guest of honour reiterated his administration readiness to support and also provide the enabling environment for private institutions in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar Durbi, said the education sector was a sensitive one as it was responsible for building future leaders and thus should not be neglected.

He said his administration would encourage private school owners who have invested and are still investing in quality schools to enable them succeed in the task of building the future generation.

While describing education as the pillar point for societal development, he said government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of providing education to the people, hence the need for private participation.