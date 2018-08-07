2019: Youths Urged To Leverage On Not-Too-Young-To-Run Law

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a socio-political organisation, raising New Voices, has urged Nigerian youths to leverage on the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Law to enhance participation in politics.

The organisation, whose mission is to sponsor new leaders who understand the needs of the society, said it is willing to support young reform-minded Nigerians ready to get elected into parliaments.

The convener, Jude ‘Feranmi, who made this known yesterday in Abuja during a one day campaign tagged: “Break The Hold,” said, the organisation will be working with 25 candidates cutting across six geopolitical zones in the country and across different political parties.

Feranmi noted that the campaign is seeking between 200, 000 and 2,560,000 Nigerians who will commit to giving their resources to the campaign at a minimum of N5, 000 and a maximum of N100, 000.

He said the resources would be used to finance the elections of young people into various political positions.

According to him, “they will be pursuing an agenda that cut across, technology and innovation, economy and education, anti-corruption, civil service reforms, with emphasis on the Nigeria Police Force. “

He called on Nigerians at home and in diaspora to join the campaign in crowd funding the campaign.

Also speaking, the senior programme officer, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), Ibrahim Faruk, stated that the organisation would be working with International Republican Institute to ensure that the spending is monitored and their campaigns comply with the existing electoral laws.