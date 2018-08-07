NEWS
2019: Youths Urged To Leverage On Not-Too-Young-To-Run Law
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a socio-political organisation, raising New Voices, has urged Nigerian youths to leverage on the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Law to enhance participation in politics.
The organisation, whose mission is to sponsor new leaders who understand the needs of the society, said it is willing to support young reform-minded Nigerians ready to get elected into parliaments.
The convener, Jude ‘Feranmi, who made this known yesterday in Abuja during a one day campaign tagged: “Break The Hold,” said, the organisation will be working with 25 candidates cutting across six geopolitical zones in the country and across different political parties.
Feranmi noted that the campaign is seeking between 200, 000 and 2,560,000 Nigerians who will commit to giving their resources to the campaign at a minimum of N5, 000 and a maximum of N100, 000.
He said the resources would be used to finance the elections of young people into various political positions.
According to him, “they will be pursuing an agenda that cut across, technology and innovation, economy and education, anti-corruption, civil service reforms, with emphasis on the Nigeria Police Force. “
He called on Nigerians at home and in diaspora to join the campaign in crowd funding the campaign.
Also speaking, the senior programme officer, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA), Ibrahim Faruk, stated that the organisation would be working with International Republican Institute to ensure that the spending is monitored and their campaigns comply with the existing electoral laws.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
CAF: Infantino Congratulates Amaju Pinnick
-
COVER STORIES54 mins ago
Supplementary Budget: Saraki Summons NASS Leadership For Emergency Meeting Today
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Igabi APC Stakeholders Vow To Remain In Party Despite Perceived Injustices
-
NEWS23 hours ago
FRANCE 2018: Falconets Tackle Old Foe, Germany, In Group D Opener
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Row Over Lopsidedness At Character Commission
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Saraki: His Travails, Triumph AnWWd Mandate
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Aguero Double Wins Community Shield For Man City
-
CRIME9 hours ago
Police Nab Man In Connection With Alleged Plot To Assassinate Aunt For N4.5m