Assemblies Of God Members Clash Over Leadership Tussle

The protracted leadership tussles in the Assemblies of God Church has resulted to a war of words between the two factions at a press conference in Abuja.

The clash was between members loyal to Reverend Nicholas Anyanwu, the District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church and others that recognised Reverend Chidi Okoroafor, the Assistant General Superintendent as their spiritual leader.

At the premises of the church in Wuse, the members loyal to Rev.

Okoroafor trouped out enmasse and disrupted a planned press briefing called at the instance of Rev. Anyanwu’s camp.

They insisted that Rev. Anyanwu would not be allowed to brief the press within the church compound because he was not their District Superintendent.

As tension heightened as a result of the exchange of words, threats and pouring of invectives by the warring factions, it took the wisdom of Rev. Anyanwu to move the media briefing to his compound, still within the church vicinity.

When the press conference eventually took place, John Odiba, counsel to the Anyanwu faction, said the crisis rocking the party has been resolved amicably through the instrumentality of the law.

Odiba, flanked by Anyanwu and other senior pastors of the church, displayed an endorsed copy of a judgement delivered by Justice Othman Musa, of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, which had settled the lingering intra denominational crisis.

The judgement, delivered on July 5, 2018, emanated from a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/1889/2014, filed by Rev. Anyanwu.



