Ban On Hijab In Lagos Unconstitutional – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has waded into the Lagos State Hijab saga, saying the government’s continued restriction on the use of hijab in public schools particularly after a court of competent jurisdiction has declared it constitutional and the Supreme Court has rejected application for stay of execution, is illegal, unlawful, illegitimate and unconstitutional.

The MURIC’s director, Prof Ishaq Akintola in a statement yesterday, called on the state government to lift the restriction with immediate effect and a circular to that effect should be issued by the state Ministry of Education.

It said LASG should withdraw its appeal at the Supreme Court because it was open attempt at judicial procrastination.

According to the group “We all know that justice delayed is justice denied.”

It also condemned the frequent persecution of female Muslim students who are allegedly beaten up by Christian teachers outside the school premises for wearing hijab.

“It is the height of tyranny for Christian teachers to flog female Muslim students for wearing hijab outside the schools’ premises. These students wear their hijab from home and remove it at the school’s gate.

“A teacher’s legitimate authority stops at the school’s gate. It does not extend to the streets. It is ultra vires. It is tyrannical, atrocious, inhuman and fanatical. It is abuse of power.”



