BREAKING: Osinbajo Fires DSS DG, Daura

1 min ago

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has directed the termination of the appointment of the Director General, State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura with immediate effect.

Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity

Office of the Acting President

7 August, 2018


