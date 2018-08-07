COVER STORIES
BREAKING: Osinbajo Fires DSS DG, Daura
The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has directed the termination of the appointment of the Director General, State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura with immediate effect.
Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity
Office of the Acting President
7 August, 2018
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS5 hours ago
JUST IN: Sen. Godswill Akpabio Resigns As Senate Minority Leader
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Certificate Saga: Senator Adeleke’s Out Of Court Settlement Hits Rock
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Supplementary Budget: Saraki Summons NASS Leadership For Emergency Meeting Today
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Can Oshiomhole Halt Looming Implosion In Edo APC?
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Abuja Records 30% Decline On Tenancy Fees
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Ekiti Poll: Tribunal Grants Fayemi Leave To Obtain, Inspect Election Materials
-
POLITICS2 hours ago
2019: Saraki, Tambuwal, Others Can Win Election For PDP…..Ex-Rep Member
-
CRIME11 hours ago
INEC Discovers 19 Illegal Polling Units In Akwa Ibom