Burna Boy Releases Music Video For YE

Published

1 min ago

on

Burna Boy

Afro-fusion Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy, has released the much anticipated visuals for his hit ‘’ye’’.

He made the announcement on his inatagram handle @burnaboygram “ye video out’’.

The song “Ye” off the album “Outside’’ which was earlier released in the year clinched a bit of global fame after  American rapper Kanye West released his album with same name.

“Ye” had topped music chat globally and kept up the attention of media.

The video showed the 27-year-old singer waving a flag with the face of late Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Abami Eda who’s Sorrow, Blood and tears was an inspiration for the record.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the video, which was directed by Clearance Peters, shows the unwavering nature of Nigerians.

In 2012, Burna Boy released a single title “Like to party’’ which saw his rise to prominence and he
released the video same year.

In 2013, the “Yawa Dey’’ crooner won The Best Act of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards and also nominated for Next Rated Awards at the Headies. (NAN)

 


