Couple Stabs Neighbour Over Dream In Adamawa

A couple, Malam Hussaini, 50 and his wife, Habiba, 40, has allegedly stabbed their 40-year old neighbour, Mrs Zainab Dan’Azumi with knives, after attacking her with sticks in the early hours of Thursday, August 2, at Unguwan Gangare, in Numan local government area of Adamawa State.

According to information made available to LEADERSHIP by one of the relatives of Mrs Dan’Azumi, Yakubu Ali Gwani, the assailants swooped on their victim, without any prior misunderstanding or fight and stabbed her in about four different places, including in the chest, with no fewer than four witnesses to the alleged crime.

He said that but for the quick intervention of the witnesses, the assailants would have succeeded in killing Mrs Dan’Azumi.

The victim, Mrs Dan’Azumi, was immediately rushed to the Numan General Hospital, where she underwent one surgery and from where she was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Yola, where, as at the time of filing this story, she had underwent about three surgeries.

When the case was reported to the police, they swooped on the couple and arrested them and in the course of investigations, it was discovered that Mrs Hussaini confessed that the action was carried out because she saw Mrs. Dan’Azumi in her dream.

She, however, refused to divulge the details of what transpired between them in the dream.

What baffled neighbours about the attack was that the couple and their victim had been good neighbours, with Mrs Dan’Azumi offering sundry assistances to the couple severally in the past.

Meanwhile, family of the victim has accused the police of trying to pervert the course of justice and holding out for bail, by planning to charge the case to the Magistrate Court on Monday.

Consequently, the family, through Mr Gwani’s lawyer, has petitioned the Adamawa State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, of the police, asking it to take over the handling of the case.

Mr Gwani said, “This is the height of man’s wickedness to his fellow man. How can anybody attack her fellow woman, who has been good neighbour in the past, simply because you dreamt of her, doing what? She refused to say.”

The accused could not be reached at they were in police custody and the police are also keeping mum over the incident. When LEADERSHIP Weekend however got through to the Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, of Milan Division of the Nigeria Police, one Dan Buba, on telephone number 08164965796 to confirm the case, he however told our reporter, “It is true and the case was reported here, but it has been transferred to the Adamawa State CID since Friday afternoon.”

Efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, were unsuccessful as calls made to his mobile number could not go through.