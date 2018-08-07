CSO Investigates Alleged Impregnating, Infecting 100 INGO Workers With HIV.

The Civil Society Organizations (CSO) in Borno state has said it is investigating allegation and revelation by a Borno based consultant and humanitarian, Mallam Yusuf Gulumbo, that over 100 ladies who are working for

some International non-governmental Organizations (INGOs) in the state are pregnant and have also been infested with HIV.

This was disclosed to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Maiduguri by the Chairman, Civil Society Organizations in Borno, Ambassador Ahmed Shehu.

Even though Shehu said the allegation which went viral on social media was a misrepresentation of the fact, he added that a camp manager whom the Community reported the matter to, failed to report it to the appropriate body or CSO, to verify their claims, before speaking to the press.

Ambassador Shehu said : That is a misrepresentation of fact. The Civil Society are involved. We had a meeting with the International non-governmental Organizations (INGOs) , the United Nation (UN). Even the person that broke the story was invited to address us,and he said it was reported to him by the community, that over 100 girls working with INGOs in the community have been pregnanted and infested with HIV.

” So as a camp manager, he is expected to had reported the matter to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) or National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for investigation, but spoke to the press before it was blown out of proportion”, he added.

However, according to Mallam Yusuf Gulumbo, the Borno based consultant and humanitarian , on his Facebook post, the girls affected are said to be between 20 to 25 year old, and that an appeal was made to him by the community to use his office to prevent recruitment of unmarried ladies into the

NGOs in a bid to curb the negative trend.

Below is what Mallam Yusuf Gulumbo shared on Facebook: ” On my return to Ngala: I received Ba Mai of Ngala or Mai tadawaye (King of Youth) of Dikwa Emirate Council on Courtesy call to my office and his Wakil, with regard to INGOs operations within Ngala soil and way forward.

“:I was informed that about 100 ladies from 20 to 25 year old working with INGOs in Ngala were now impregnated and are HIV positive. In another development, the community leaders through the District Head of Gamboru also requested my humble office to suspend the INGOs from recruiting these unmarried girls into their operational activities because of the exploitation going on within their various institutions.

“I have been trying very hard since my inception into this office to sanitize the system but this time around with regards to the aforementioned allegations , I want your sincere advice before I forge into action,” Gulumbo posted earlier.