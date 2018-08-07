NEWS
Firm Seeks End To Open Defecation In Lagos Communities
In a bid to tackle open defecation in Lagos state, Reckitt Benckiser (RB ) said it has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment to upgrade and refurbish 25 public toilet units for four communities in Lagos state.
Speaking at the official commissioning of the toilets, West Africa general manager of RB, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, stated that the Harpic brand was committed towards changing the stories surrounding open defecation and toilet sanitation in Lagos and Nigeria in general.
Sriram added that the brand was interested in tackling the challenge of open defecation in Nigeria as a way of ensuring healthier and happier lives in the country.
He said, “The Harpic toilet refurbishment project will result in big positive attitudinal change, which will impact the lives of the people and the environment.
“Our immediate priority is to change consumer behaviour for a healthy environment. We want every Nigerian to use clean and safe toilets.”
He added that in 2016, the company refurbished 12 units of toilets in two locations to Apapa residents in Lagos as part of activities to end open defecation Nigeria.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye, commended Harpic for her continued support in building a hygienic and healthy environment in the state.
Bamgboye stated the donation of public toilets by Harpic is another step taken in the right direction, encouraging greater partnership with the private and public sector to further boost the welfare of the people in the state.
West Africa marketing director of RB, Aliza Leferink, urged the residents of the benefiting communities to support the maintenance and proper utilisation of the 26 refurbished public toilet units in Lagos.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
CAF: Infantino Congratulates Amaju Pinnick
-
COVER STORIES45 mins ago
Supplementary Budget: Saraki Summons NASS Leadership For Emergency Meeting Today
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Igabi APC Stakeholders Vow To Remain In Party Despite Perceived Injustices
-
NEWS23 hours ago
FRANCE 2018: Falconets Tackle Old Foe, Germany, In Group D Opener
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Row Over Lopsidedness At Character Commission
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Saraki: His Travails, Triumph AnWWd Mandate
-
CRIME9 hours ago
Police Nab Man In Connection With Alleged Plot To Assassinate Aunt For N4.5m
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Aguero Double Wins Community Shield For Man City