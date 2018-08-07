Firm Seeks End To Open Defecation In Lagos Communities

In a bid to tackle open defecation in Lagos state, Reckitt Benckiser (RB ) said it has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment to upgrade and refurbish 25 public toilet units for four communities in Lagos state.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the toilets, West Africa general manager of RB, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, stated that the Harpic brand was committed towards changing the stories surrounding open defecation and toilet sanitation in Lagos and Nigeria in general.

Sriram added that the brand was interested in tackling the challenge of open defecation in Nigeria as a way of ensuring healthier and happier lives in the country.

He said, “The Harpic toilet refurbishment project will result in big positive attitudinal change, which will impact the lives of the people and the environment.

“Our immediate priority is to change consumer behaviour for a healthy environment. We want every Nigerian to use clean and safe toilets.”

He added that in 2016, the company refurbished 12 units of toilets in two locations to Apapa residents in Lagos as part of activities to end open defecation Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye, commended Harpic for her continued support in building a hygienic and healthy environment in the state.

Bamgboye stated the donation of public toilets by Harpic is another step taken in the right direction, encouraging greater partnership with the private and public sector to further boost the welfare of the people in the state.

West Africa marketing director of RB, Aliza Leferink, urged the residents of the benefiting communities to support the maintenance and proper utilisation of the 26 refurbished public toilet units in Lagos.