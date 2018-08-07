NEWS
JUST-IN: Osinbajo Condemns Unauthorized Takeover Of NASS
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the unauthorized takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.
According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.
By this statement, Professor Osinbajo is consequently assuring Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,
Office of the Acting President,
07 August, 2018
