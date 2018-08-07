NEWS
Lagos Gives Bonded Terminals 21-day Ultimatum To Relocate
The Lagos State Government has given a 21 – day deadline to owners of bonded terminals in Ajegunle in the Ajeromi Ifelodun area of the state to vacate their current locations.
The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye stated government’s position on Monday in Ikeja after a closed door meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr. Edgal Imohimi and owners of the terminal.
Ogunleye also gave the trailers parked on various Streets in Ajegunle and Olodi Apapa to vacate the Streets within 48 hours.
The Commissioner said the bonded terminals are located in the areas designated for residential purposes, saying their operations are in conflict with the state’s Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law.
He said the illegal siting of the terminals had disrupted the socio-economic lives of the people of Ajegunle and environs and caused hardship to motorists.
The Commissioner in company of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Mr. Yinka Akinrinde had earlier met with the owners of the bonded terminal in Imohimi’s office at the State Police Command Ikeja.
It will be recalled that the State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode had on the 26th of July 2018 led a team of members of the state Executive Council and Security operatives to the premises of the terminals and ordered their immediate closure .
The Lagos State Building Control Agency moved in immediately and sealed up the premises.
Companies affected by the deadline include Don Climax Bonded Terminals which has three of the sealed site and Queena Bonded Terminals.
